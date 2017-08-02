2 August 2017

Nigeria: Lagos Council Official Kidnapped

By Agency Report

A staff of Ikeja Local Government in Lagos State, Shamsideen Omotayo, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Agbowa-Imota road, near Ikorodu on Wednesday.

Sources told the News Agency of Nigeria that Mr. Omotayo, a clerk in the council, was abducted on his way to work.

Afolabi Olawale, Head, Public Affairs, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, LNSC, who confirmed the kidnap, said that the abductors have contacted the council, demanding N20 million ransom.

"Mr Omotayo was abducted at Imota on his way to work this morning.

"The kidnappers have contacted the Head of Administration of the council, Mrs. Mosunmola Otaiku-Okoka and demanded for N20 million ransom," the official said.

The Lagos State Police spokesperson, Olarinde Famous-Cole, said that the incident was reported to police in the area, adding that investigation was ongoing on the matter.

(NAN)

