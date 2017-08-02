Liberia: NCSCL Stresses Strong Civil Society

The Secretary General of the National Civil Society Council of Liberia, Rev. Christopher W. Toe, says the role of civil society in any nation cannot be over emphasized, noting that civil society plays a major role by advocating and building capacity of young people.

He made the emphasis on Tuesday, August 1, at his office on Capitol Hill in an interview with reporters. Rev. Toe says the Council is embarking on a workshop that will play host to partners, including international organizations and foreign embassies accredited near Monrovia to look at the significance of project impact on the civil society over the past five years.

According to him, the NCSCL is facilitating the event in support of Search for Common Ground funding receives from the Swedish International Development Cooperation to close a five-year grant that was provided to civil society in Liberia under the title, "strengthening the capacity for sustainable governance in Liberia."

Rev. Toe continues that the event is expected to close with a workshop to reflect on the significance of the project and its impact on the country. "The strengthening of civil society; the outcome of the project, among others are things that will be taken into consideration, whether there were challenges along the way in terms of implementation, and how can we learn from it, these are things that we will be looking at during the workshop on Thursday at the Belle Cassa Hotel in Sinkor", says Rev. Toe.

He describes the National Civil Society Council as an apex body of all civil society organizations in Liberia, responsible to coordinate civil society activities as well as engage in policy advocacy and capacity building, among others.