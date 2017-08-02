South Africa: Minister Lynne Brown Asks Her Personal Assistant to Resign

press release

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown, has asked her Personal Assistant, Ms. Kim Davids to step down following allegations related to the email leaks this week.

"This past week I have been confronted by allegations against Ms Davids. In the interest of fairness I asked Ms Davids to respond to these allegations.

"I was satisfied with her responses but I felt that the continuous allegations against Ms Davids could compromise the legitimacy of my office.

"My decision is not an expression of guilt on the part of Ms Davids. However, it is important that my office is above reproach.

"I want to thank Ms Davids for her service and wish her well," said Minister Brown.

Note: Ms Davids was employed as a Personal Assistant to Minister Brown and not as a Director of Communication as reported by the media.

Issued by: Department of Public Enterprises