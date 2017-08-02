South Africa: CRL Chair Must 'Polish My Shoes' - Self Proclaimed Satan-Slayer Prophet

Self-proclaimed Satan-slaying prophet Paseka Motsoeneng has given CRL chair Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva until Thursday to apologise to him, his congregation, and the entire Christian community, for her "attack" on them.

"She harmed my reputation. I am giving her an opportunity to repent, show remorse and polish my shoes. She can apologise to church members too," he said at the Incredible Happenings Church in Katlehong on Tuesday.

Motsoeneng, who is also known as Prophet Mboro, said the chair of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities had until 06:00 on August 3 to "repent".

He said she must stop "giving instructions" to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula as he was a grown man who was capable of doing his job without her interference.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva refuted claims that the CRL was specifically targeting Motsoeneng.

"We have laid two criminal charges against [Motsoeneng] for non-compliance with summons. He is in violation of... the CRL Rights Act, and that is a criminal act. If you are found guilty of violating it, the magistrate will sentence you to up to 12 months in prison. All we are doing is implementing the law."

Hawks investigation

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva also said that she would not apologise for doing what she was mandated to do.

"We have absolutely no intention of apologising - the only intention we have is to push the police to act on our complaint."

She told News24 that she had contacted Mbalula two weeks ago to ask for assistance, but was told that Mboro's docket was now in the hands of the Hawks.

Motsoeneng once prayed for former Hawks head, Berning Ntlemeza at his church.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said that in order to operate as a non-profit organisation (NPO), one must account through audited financial statements and reports, and report to the department of social development.

"When we met with him, he wasn't even registered as an NPO. He said he was registered as a CC [close corporation]. He told us on record that he doesn't have a church, saying the media had referred to his church as a ministry.

"He told us that he was an entertainer - he's a comedian, actor, musician and dancer and that they pay him for entertaining them. He said all of this under oath. What he is telling you is not under oath," she said.

Motsoeneng told the audience in his makeshift tent on Tuesday that he was only accountable to the people who donated their money to his church.

Religious sector legislation

The CRL has called for legislation to regulate the religious sector. It held public hearings, and summoned numerous church leaders, in a bid to stop self-proclaimed prophets from taking advantage of people.

Various pastors and prophets have made headlines in recent years for making their followers eat grass, snakes, nibble on rats' tails, or drink petrol.

There have been cases of prophets jumping on, driving over, or spraying insecticide into the faces of their flock. Some charge exorbitant amounts of money for "consultations".

In July, Motsoeneng reportedly said on social media that he travelled to Hell and killed Satan.

