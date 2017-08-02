2 August 2017

Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: ONS Presents Spec Conceptual Framework to President Koroma

The Office of National Security (ONS) on Tuesday 1st August 2017 presented President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma the Conceptual Framework of the Special Presidential Committee on Education (SPEC) at State House in Freetown.

The rationale behind the formation of SPEC according to Dr Ahmed A. Sannoh, Chief of Staff of ONS, is to look into the declining situation of the education system in the country.

In a systematic power point presentation, Dr Sannoh highlighted problems facing the country's education system and the necessary steps to be taken in addressing them. Key among the problems facing the education system that needed swift actions in addressing them, are the process of admission, internal and public examinations, operation of syndicate classes, certificate verification, promotions, management of resources, public/private schools, curriculum review, revision of Education Act among others. These problems, he noted, would be dealt with in short, medium and long terms with outlined strategies of public engagement, communications, adoption of best practices and full implementation of sanctions and prescribed penalties.

Dr Sannoh however highlighted difficulties that will impede the full implementation of SPEC strategies which included funding, slow investigations into malpractices, political interference, favouritism, nepotism and inertia.

President Koroma on behalf of government thanked ONS for providing secretariat service to SPEC under his mandate as chairman of SPEC and the Vice President as deputy chairman. He also thanked the nominees for accepting to serve in the various committees of SPEC, referring to their responsibilities as critical to building the future of Sierra Leone. With quality education, the president emphasized, the future of this country would be great. He urged the various committees to take swift action in addressing what he referred to as the problems facing education in Sierra Leone.

