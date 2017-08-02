Ethiopia: IGAD-MRH to Strengthen Fight Against Sub-Standard, Falsified Medical Products

The 3rd annual Inter Governmental Authority to Development (IGAD) - Medicine Regulatory Harmonization (MRH) Heads of National Medicines Regulatory Authorities (NMRA) conference kicked off with a target to strengthening the fight against sub-standard and falsified medical products.

Opening the three-day session held at Hilton Hotel yesterday, IGAD Health and Social Development Directorate Director Dr. Fathia Alwan, said IGAD Member states face many challenges with respect to their growth and development mainly due to inadequate social infrastructure especially on health.

IGAD region suffer from a variety of tropical diseases, including HIV and AIDS, Tuberculosis, Malaria, neglected tropical diseases and other endemic communicable diseases.

Non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and mental illness are also major public health issues that need to be addressed, she noted.

"These natural and man made diseases and disasters not only affect the regional economy but also the health of millions of people in the region." she opined.

To end this, IGAD has developed Regional Strategic Framework and Implementation Plan 2016-2020 that provides an over all guidance of how it intends to deliver its mandate and incorporates the priorities given in the African Union's Agenda 2063 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Dr. Fathia indicated.

According to the Director, due to the wide spread of unregulated Sub-standard and falsified medical products within member states, IGAD organized meeting to establish IGAD-MRH program. The conference will hopefully strengthen health systems to fight against sub-standard and falsified medical products.

Health State Minister Dr. Kebede Worku, stated that Ethiopia has been working diligently to ensure public safety by strengthening its border control, raising public awareness through media programmes, community participation, conducting post marketing surveillance and introduction of global standards.

The State Minister urged World Health Organization (WHO) to continue supporting IGAD member states on strengthening regulatory system to building up regulatory capacities for review of medical products, ensure supply of quality, safe and efficacious medical products into their countries.

So far only two countries, Uganda and Kenya, have benefited in East African Medicine Regulatory Harmonization (EAC -MRH) project.

With the help of WHO and World Bank, IGAD has done a lot to establish IGAD-MRH initiative in the region.

BY BETELHEM BEDLU AND TSEGAYE TILAHUN