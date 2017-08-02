Kenya: Siaya Residents Protest Over Chris Msando's Killing

Family, relatives and friends of the slain IEBC ICT boss Chris Msando have staged peaceful demonstrations in Kuwala town protesting his brutal murder.

The demonstrators, led by Frank Osano and Dominic Ngondo of the Kenya National Human Right Commission , asked the government to involve foreign agencies to unravel the mystery surrounding his death.

The hundreds of residents carrying posters and twigs walked for five kilometres from their Lifunga village to Ukwala trading centre, Siaya County, jammed the streets bringing business to a standstill.

Mr Ngondo asked the police to hasten their investigations and ensure that justice is done.

Mr Osano, Msando's cousin, called for peace as police continue with their probe.

"It is sad that Msando was killed under mysterious circumstances, we will not allow the government to keep quite with Msandos' death as it has done with other mysterious deaths," said Mr Osano.

Similar sentiments were shared by Ugenya MP David Ochieng and his counterpart Ugunja MP James Opiyo Wandayi who spoke separately.