2 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Revealed - How Chris Msando Died

Photo: Stella Cherono/Daily Nation
Detectives examine Chris Msando’s car at Kasarani police Station on July 31, 2017.
By Brian Moseti

An autopsy has revealed the cause of IEBC ICT Manager Chris Msando's death.

He was strangled, a post-mortem carried out on Wednesday at the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi revealed.

"He died from strangulation and he also had incisions on his right arm but the rest of the body was intact," Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor, who was among pathologists who oversaw the procedure, said.

The autopsy was witnessed by two pathologists, one from the government and the other appointed by the bereaved family.

While waiting for the autopsy to be done, the family asked that Kenyans on social media should consider that they are in mourning and stop posting malicious things.

"We are appealing to them to please be responsible on social media and some of the things being posted are not true," said Mr Peter Msando.

More follows.

