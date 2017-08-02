The judiciary has come out strongly to fight for its independence in the wake of frequent attacks on the institution and its judges by politicians.

Chief Justice David Maraga on Wednesday noted that over the last few months, a pattern has emerged where political leaders habitually hurl attacks at members of the Judiciary, focusing either on individual judges or the institution as a whole.

"The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) takes great exception to this development, and demands that political and other leaders cease forthwith from this ignoble conduct that interferes with the work of the officers charged with the administration of justice," Justice Maraga said.

KEEP OFF

The stern warning by Justice Maraga is yet another attempt to keep politicians away from the affairs of the Judiciary.

The attacks have recently become bolder, persistent and institutionalised and have climaxed with this week's demands by the Jubilee Party, contained in a letter to the Chief Justice by party secretary-general Raphael Tuju, asking that Judge George Odunga recuses himself or be replaced from his current assignments.

"While we do not wish to respond to this specific demand, we note with concern the audacity of the party as it seeks to select who hears the cases it files in court," said a firm CJ, who was speaking at the Supreme Court building yesterday, when he delivered a statement on behalf of the JSC. He was flanked by other senior JSC members and judges.

CLAIMS

He also expressed displeasure with demands by Nasa leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka in May this year, where they had also stated that their supporters would take to the streets in the event the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of IEBC on the question over who should declare the final results of a presidential poll.

In April this year, the CJ had to distance himself from claims that his appointment was politically instigated. In a statement, he had dismissed claims that his appointment was a reward to the Kisii community and categorically stated that he will not engage in any political activity.

Reports carried in the media had alluded that President Kenyatta on March 21, had asked the Kisii Community to support his re-election because he had considered one of their own for a job.

Last December, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale accused Judge George Odunga of playing tribal politics and being partisan, but Justice Maraga quickly came to his defence saying, "Hon. Duale must stop the public lynching of judges who are merely performing their constitutional duties."

The judiciary is concerned that there is an emerging culture of public lynching of judges and judicial officers by the political class, an act which is a despicable affront to the rule of law which must be fiercely resisted.

INTIMIDITATING

On Wednesday, Justice Maraga said the JSC and the Judiciary will not cower to these intimidating tactics, adding that judges and judicial officers have no opportunity to defend themselves and JSC wishes to assure them and the public that it will remain steadfast in defending the judges and the institution from unwarranted attacks.

He also reminded politicians that the judicial system incorporates sufficient avenues for recourse should litigants be dissatisfied with decisions made by the courts.

"The most obvious one is appellate avenue which the political leaders have themselves used extensively in the past. Allowing litigants to choose their judges would be tantamount to abdicating from a cardinal principle of judicial and decisional independence that we hold so dear," said the CJ.

He also maintained that at no time will the JSC direct any judicial officer on how to decide on the cases before them. Neither will the Commission ask them to recuse themselves from the cases filed before them.

Past political attacks on the judiciary:

December 22, 2016: Hon Aden Duale accuses Judge George Odunga of playing tribal politics and being partisan. This was in regard to an application by the opposition on proposed amendments before Parliament.

May, 2017: Nasa leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka say their supporters would take to the streets in the event the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of IEBC on the question over who should declare the final results of a presidential poll.

July 9, 2017: President Uhuru Kenyatta accuses the Judiciary of working with the Opposition when the High Court ruled that IEBC must re-advertise tender for printing of presidential ballot papers.

July 10, 2017: President Uhuru and Deputy President William Ruto insisted that Judges are working with the opposition to postpone elections.

July 11, 2017: Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri and Kinango MP Gonzi Rai accused the Chief Justice of "failing to conduct due diligence" in appointing Justice Odunga to sit in the bench of the Al-Ghurair case.