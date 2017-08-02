Ethiopia: Ethio-Telecom Introduces New Services

Ethio-Telecom announced that it has introduced 10 new services for enterprise and individual customers that would have a role to improve user's experience and maximize its revenue.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Ethio-Telecom Corporate Communication Officer Abdurahim Ahmed stated that the Corporation is vigorously working to modernize the service delivery thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and its revenue.

The Communication Officer said the new services would be pivotal to end users by improving their internet, voice and SMS experiences.

Virtual Internet Service Provider/ VISP/ is one of Ethio-Telecom new services that enables companies sell internet service to end users without fully deploying telecom infrastructures. The Corporation is eyeing to generate 5.8 million Birr revenue from VISP with the customer base of five thousand.

Mobile Virtual Private Network (VPN) was also introduced to enterprise customers to connect branches, head office and data centre in a secured manner and allow them to access information from different locations. The service would have an estimated 4.7 million Birr revenue while serving four thousand customers.

Abdurahim stated that Night Mobile Internet Package is available to mitigate data traffic jam during pick hours and to make internet service more affordable for price sensitive segments including students.

He said: "The service is compatible with both prepaid and postpaid customer service and all network types such as 2G, 3G and 4G. We set a target to obtain 20 million Birr from the package by serving 6.7 million customers."

Furthermore, colocation service for local hosting providers presented to enable hosting service providers place their servers in a well-equipped and secured data centre and engage in providing hosting and related service to end users.

According to Communication Officer, the service would generate an average estimated monthly revenue of 500,000 Birr to the Corporation.

Prepaid fixed line -Next Generation Network (FL-NGN) was issued as an alternative payment plan to fixed line customers. The service is for both enterprise and individual customers and aimed at expanding fixed line customer base, revenue and bring customers' satisfaction as well as avoiding bad debt.

The telecom service provider launched Keep my Number service that enables mobile and fixed line customers to keep their numbers for a specified period of time when they will not use the service number for the stated time due to different reasons.

Both enterprise and individual customers can use Keep my Number service, said Abdurahim adding that the rationale for introducing the system is to reduce number termination rate and to keep customers' interest.

Fixed Line Packages, which consist a fixed line voice discounted packages from fixed to fixed and fixed to mobile lines was also available for residential customers so as to maximize their satisfaction and boost up Corporation's revenue.

One of the new packages, Ethio-Digital Self-care, said to aggregates the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) and SMS based services into one portal that would enable customers easily access Ethio-Telecom's services.

Abdurahim said: "Digital self-care encompasses services that enable users to perform air time charging, balance transfer and query, airtime recharge for third party and consists of all ethio-gebeta package services such as internet, SMS and voice."