Ethiopia: Nation Seeks to Exploit Undeveloped Urban Land

Experts urged government to rigorously protect public resources that are taken from the government in the name of investment but has not become operational for years.

City Government of Addis Ababa Land Administration Office responded that it is taking active legal measures to develop these received but undeveloped public resources with a clear direction for the future on this regard.

Getnet Yigzaw is one of the residents in the capital. He says in the capital, there are a vast areas of plots of land that are acquired by private institutions but remained undeveloped for over years.

Getnet believes that the long aged undeveloped investment spots in the country demonstrate as if there is no land administration at all in the country.

"I believe leaving land idle is a big loss to the country and the government should use the ultimate power to return the unused plots of land to country's land bank, if they could not be developed."

He commented that the city administration in particular and all responsible stakes at various levels in general should conduct proper survey of land in the country, follow them up and transfer those for long undeveloped investment plots to other investment options.

Engineer Bemnet Wondimu is one of the experts who commented on the matter. As to him construction delay of investment areas are somehow connected with land administration gaps. He said adding "Especially when the construction of investment spots are delayed, they cause huge economic loss for both the country and developers.

There is a concept of time value of money in any investment and construction activities. He stressed "Whenever there is a delay the value of materials and resources will increase and causes a huge loss. That is why we see delays in public constructions such as condominium houses arouse public grievances."

While mentioning the causes to construction delay, Bemnet said the cause could be many. Negligence of social value, right of way gaps and insufficient pre-feasibility study, designing failures, conflict of interest, as well as environmental inconvenience, financial shortage and document transfer gaps are among the major causes to the delay.

"There are also circumstances that the land has no capacity to carry the designed building or construction when the actual construction begins."

"In cities like Addis we see large areas that have been offered for investors but not started operation for over a decade due to social, technical and financial aspects."

Bemnet suggested that these problems could only be solved through conducting pre-feasibility studies: studying the social impact of the constructions (right of way), proper design and the like issues. Furthermore, he said those that have not yet developed should be accountable to the land administration rules and procedures of the nation.

Engineer Hailu Wolde is another expert in the area of construction management engineering. As to him there are especially problems in the areas of design implementation.

According to him, lack of proper schedule, the triple effects: budget, cost and quality:, starting constructions before conducting pre-feasibility studies are among the major factors that cause public property loss.

The procedures and processes of many investment projects usually become different after the budget is allocated and activities are started out He said adding "financial shortage and capacity limits may also lead projects to relapse or terminate."

However, he underscored, if investment activities are completed as per schedule, they would pay back investors' costs in a short period of time.

Conversely, due to the delay of these investments in the city which of course are also common in other parts of the nation, the country loses a huge amount of capital that it may generate from taxes.

He summarized on saying that these delays have multifaceted development challenges with the most loss goes on against the society, the government as well as the investors themselves. Hence, he said these unfair and unjust acts are against the development demands of the nation.

Enginer Hailu suggested the responsible government body should critically inspect investment proposals of investors to identify the gaps. Furthermore, all investments should follow legal and procedural steps to make projects operational.

He said big investment projects that are taken and kept idle for long by investors should get responsible decision by the government through conducting problem solving analysis.

According to him, this analysis demands proper study in a manner to assist developers through negotiation with enabling them either to change their business ideas or improve their proposal.

The second and the last resolution option is legal accountability. "If the project could not retain or rehabilitate, it should go through litigation or rules of the nation to bring the public property back to the public as such damage is a waste of national resources."

Land Development Management Office Head Lealem Tesera responded to the above fact on saying that this problem is well recognized by the city government now. And he said "we are practically taking legal measures on the new investors who failed to develop the land as per schedule."

For instance, this year alone, some six hectares of land has been returned to land bank as developers failed to develop in the stated time. He reassured that the government will further continue similar steps in the future as well.

Concerning acquired but undeveloped vast areas of land cases, he said the cases have been well studied and the root causes to the problems go back to government's associated with failures to have a clear document and proposals. Among on the side of the investors, investment designs, budget and other factors are mentioned as challenges.

"We have given a six months warning for the previous investors who took land but do not comply accordingly. Some investors have already changed their plans. However, all the resources will go in line with the rules and regulations of the nation to protect huge public resource lost in the name of investment."