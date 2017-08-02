3 August 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Authority Introduces Customers' Emotion Measuring System

By Haftu Gebrezgabiher

The Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority introduced sound recording technology that enables examine customers' emotions.

The sound recording technology is planted at the gate of the Authority to assess service recipients' emotions, feelings and measure their satisfaction.

Authority Communications Director Gebregeorgis Abraha told The Ethiopian Herald that the technology, which is directly connected with top management offices and respective sectors of the Authority, would help to modernize its service delivery and assess customer's emotions towards the extent of the service they got.

"The system would assist to offer swift services to customers and deploy employees in more efficient and effective manner as the recorded sounds suggest the level of customers' emotional states," added the Director.

The system is new in the country said Gebregeorgis adding that it would be much beneficial for illiterate and busy customers who have no time to fill customer feedback forms or put notes in suggestion boxes.

The application of the technology is found to be valuable in the busiest public institutions such as health centres, Zonal and Woreda administration posts to assess what emotions the service arouses on them.

Most public institutions use customers' forms and suggestion boxes to get feedback from service recipients. However, the new system is the most inclusive technology to capture customers' emotions and appraise their feelings towards the service they received from organizations, added the Director.

