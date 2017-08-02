Angola: Basketball - Angolan Women's Team Lose to Brazil in Friendly

Luanda — The Angolan national senior women's basketball team lost on Tuesday to Brazil by 57-63, in the friendly match as part of their preparation, ahead of their participation in the African Cup of Nations (Afrobasket2017), to take place in Bamako, Mali.

At halftime, according to Radio 5, the Angolan squad was already losing the game by 26-27.

In the continental competition, Angola is integrated in Group A, alongside Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Tunisia and Mali (host country).

Senegal are the defending champions.