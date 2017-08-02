Angola: Election2017 - Opposition Unita Candidate Calls Voters to Turn Out

Malanje — The main opposition UNITA party's presidential candidate Tuesday here invited the northern Malanje province voters to turn out for Wednesday's rally at Xawande market.

Isaías Samakuva was speaking during a contact he had with the informal Cangambo market vendors, as part of the ongoing electoral campaign.

"In tomorrow's rally we will explain how the change will take place and what this change will represent to the life of each Angolan," he said.

Malanje province has 328,885 registered voters. In the 2012 election, UNITA obtained 11,585 votes, corresponding to 5,95 percent of the whole valid votes, thus failing any provincial constituency seats.