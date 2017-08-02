2 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Election2017 - Opposition Unita Candidate Calls Voters to Turn Out

Tagged:

Related Topics

Malanje — The main opposition UNITA party's presidential candidate Tuesday here invited the northern Malanje province voters to turn out for Wednesday's rally at Xawande market.

Isaías Samakuva was speaking during a contact he had with the informal Cangambo market vendors, as part of the ongoing electoral campaign.

"In tomorrow's rally we will explain how the change will take place and what this change will represent to the life of each Angolan," he said.

Malanje province has 328,885 registered voters. In the 2012 election, UNITA obtained 11,585 votes, corresponding to 5,95 percent of the whole valid votes, thus failing any provincial constituency seats.

Angola

Basketball - Angolan Women's Team Lose to Brazil in Friendly

The Angolan national senior women's basketball team lost on Tuesday to Brazil by 57-63, in the friendly match as part of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.