2 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Six Women Eye MCA Seats in Nyaribari Chache

By Magati Obebo

Only six women are gunning for MCA seats across six wards in Nyaribari Chache constituency.

According to records from the electoral commission 96 candidates are contesting to be in the Assembly in next week's General Election.

However, the number of women in the race, as low as it is, some significant increase compared to the few that participated in the 2013 polls.

In Kiamokama, three women vying for the ward representative seat. They include Beatrice Onkoba (Kanu), Gladys Omato (PDP) and Askah Michieka (Ford Kenya).

Masimba, Gesusu and Nyamasibi wards have one female candidate each eyeing the seat.

CAMPAIGN PROMISES

In Masimba ward, Linet Omwenga of Kenya National Congress party is campaigning on the platform of change. She says she wants to ensure the more than 12,000 voters she has been reaching out in the last few months have clean piped water.

"Many people in this ward, including myself, cannot access this precious commodity due to bad politics. This has to change," she said.

In Gesusu ward Mercy Kwamboka, 35, of ANC is fighting against 25 male candidates among them the incumbent Sammy Keronche.

The ward has the second highest number of MCA candidates in the Kisii County.

The neighbouring Masimba has 22 candidates in the race.

In Nyamasibi, Everline Kemunto is battling for the seat against ten men.

She joins the race hoping to send packing the former magistrate and incumbent Samson Nyagaka.

