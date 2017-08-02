Malawi: Chiwamba Clocks Six Years in Poetry, to Release Two Poems

Blantyre — He entered the country's underrated poetry industry as an amateur but ended up mesmerizing Malawians with his unique poetic voice in live stage performances, radio as well as television. The Udzafa imfa yowawa poet, Robert Chiwamba, is now celebrating his sixth anniversary in the poetry industry.

Commenting on his experience, the vernacular poet, described said his journey in the poetry industry as one that started as an idea from humble beginnings but has made him pass many challenges to his current position.

"In my first performances back then, I would charge K100 for a ticket. I always keep this in mind as a reminder of how God has pushed my poetry this Far! Ebenezer! The Lord has brought me this far," said Chiwamba.

As part of celebrating his sixth anniversary in the poetry industry, Chiwamba says he will release two new poems that will continue entertaining Malawians.

"On Sunday and Monday I am performing in Blantyre and releasing two new poems, Malipiliro pa Malawi pano and Dziko lapansi ndi lokondera respectively," said Chiwamba in an interview on Tuesday with the Malawi News Agency (MANA).

Moreover, Chiwamba says he will be sharing his experiences with his fans on social media platforms the entire week as another way of celebrating his sixth anniversary.

He added that though his journey in poetry has been full of ups and downs, he has not only managed to scoop five awards but also performed before different stakeholders among others the President of Malawi.

The Chancellor College graduate in Public Administration also said he has been able to conduct writers' workshops on behalf of Lake of Stars and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), courtesy of his talent.

One of Chiwamba's fans and former classmates, Precious Tikita, hailed Chiwamba's talent through his Facebook page adding that he even gatecrashed one of his shows because he could not afford to miss his well-recited poems.

Some of Chiwamba's poems such as Flames siidzamva, Anatilodzayo ndi mfitidi, Takumana pano ndi pa msika and Kwainu ma hope anga ndilira as well as Takana mathanyula made Malawians, especially the youth appreciate the art of poetry and now use some of the poems' titles in most of their conversations.