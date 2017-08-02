2 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Twelve Years IHL for Abducting, Defiling School Girl

By Evance Chisiano

Machinga — Machinga First Grade Magistrate Court on Monday sentenced Victor Time, 20, to six years Imprisonment with Hard Labour for abduction (IHL) and 12 years IHL for defiling a twelve year old girl.

The court heard that Time detained the girl in his house in Ntaja for three days and defiled her in the process.

Police Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Kalawa told the court sitting at Ntaja Trading Centre in the district that the accused person met the school girl at Nsanama Trading Center where he enticed her to follow him to his house.

Her mother alerted her friends that her daughter had not come back from the Trading Centre where she was sent on errands. They reported the matter to police. The girl was later found in the house of Time after three days.

Time was later arrested and taken to court by the police where he pleaded guilty to the offences of abducting and defiling a girl.

Police Prosecutor Kalawa asked the court to give Time a stiffer punishment to deter would be offenders since the girl was greatly traumatized.

In mitigation, Time asked the court for lenience saying his grandparents count on him for support.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Jones Masula condemned Time's behavior. He said the offences he committed were serious offences that required stiffer punishment.

