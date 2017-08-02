Tanzania: We Support State's Tax Laws Fully - Maxmalipo

THE leading electronic payment solutions provider, which trades as Maxmalipo, has reiterated that it fully supports President John Magufuli's tax compliance drive, as it focuses on improving its services to win more tenders floated by various public and private institutions.

At a media briefing session in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Maxmalipo's Executive Director, Mr Ahmed Lissasi, said the company was proud of recording success in a few years that they were contracted by a number of key institutions.

They include Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO), Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Corporation (DAWASCO) and Police Force. He said as the government was widening its tax base and ensures every member of the public fulfils his or her tax obligation, the firm is currently undergoing major transformation to ensure it catches up with the State's speed.

"We have brought major transformation in payment systems in the country... nowadays, you can't find people lining up for, say, purchasing LUKU at vending stations; we have made payment easier," the company's boss said.

Mr Lissasi asserted that as they had currently expanded to neighbouring countries, employing thousands of Tanzanians, the firm continues with its spirit of ensuring that it fully pays tax to the government.

"In 2015, our company was even approved as one of the large taxpayers in the country... we are happy with this and we are doing more to ensure we excel further," the director noted.

Mr Lissasi noted furthermore, that as the firm was already in the final stages of floating shares at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), and was taking into consideration all necessary precautions, to ensure that when it starts going public, its services would remain exemplary.

He said their competitive proposals and company profile coupled with good record, always put them at an advantaged position to grab a number of tenders.

He stated that, after being awarded a tender, the company was responsible for all activities related to payment solutions, including supplying, installing and commissioning of all distribution and vending channels.

To ensure a win-win situation and mutual benefit, the director explained that they were sometimes voluntarily reviewing the contracts and accommodates some changes to ensure every side was satisfied.

He revealed, for instance, that in the recent past, DAWASCO asked for a contract review, to which they consented, resulting to reduction of commission from previous six per cent to four.

"To better serve our customers, we use all reasonable efforts to provide the service in accordance with provisions of the agreement entered on a 24-hour basis throughout the term of the particular agreement," he affirmed.