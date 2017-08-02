South African Revenue Services Educates Deaf and Blind Communities On Tax Compliance

press release

SARS has embarked on an outreach project to serve and educate the Deaf and Blind communities on tax compliance in specified regions around the country on Thursday, 3 August.

The inaugural rollout was launched at Ekurhuleni School for the Deaf, Katlehong on 27 July and will continue at various branches in cities and towns around the country, including Nelspruit, Giyani, Klerksdorp, Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Mthatha, Port Elizabeth, Kimberly, Thaba Nchu, Worcester, Wynberg and Bellville.

The purpose of the outreach project is for the SARS Language unit to equip the Deaf and Blind communities with skills and knowledge on the requirements to submit tax returns.

It will take place at specific target schools that cater for the Deaf and Blind in selected communities in all the regions.

This service will also be extended to other members of the community where they will be serviced at a specific branch as per the schedule below.

The public is invited to disseminate the message to all the Deaf and Blind in the respective communities to visit the SARS branches to afford the Deaf and Blind taxpayers an opportunity to attend to their tax affairs in the language of choice.

SARS has pledged to improve accessibility for the Deaf and Blind communities to educate the general public about tax matters.

The project is part of SARS Language Policy circumscriptions whereby commitment is made to serve the Deaf and Blind taxpayers in South African Sign Language in predetermined schedules.

Issued by: South African Revenue Service