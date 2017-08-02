2 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Rape Accused Gets 15 Years Imprisonment

A thorough and responsive investigation led to sentencing of a 29-year-old accused to fifteen years imprisonment for rape on Tuesday, 01 August 2017 by the Ganyesa Regional Court.

The accused's sentencing followed an incident in which he raped a 15-year-old minor in September 2015 at Ga-Mogopa Section in Morokweng village. It was reported at the time of the incident that the victim went to his neighbour (accused)'s place accompanied by his younger brother to ask for assistance with magazines as part of her school project.

The accused chased the victim's younger brother back home and dragged the victim into the house where he raped her. The victim was allowed to go home after the ordeal and eventually reported the incident to her older sister who informed their mother. The matter was reported to the police who successfully traced and arrested the accused.

The North West provincial management welcomed the sentence and commended the investigating team for securing the conviction.

