South Africa: MEC Donald Grant Extends Condolences to the Family of National Assembly MP Who Died in Fatal Crash

press release

Minister Grant extends condolences to the family of National Assembly MP who died in this morning's fatal crash

I am deeply saddened to hear of the crash that occurred this morning near Paarl, involving four members of the National Assembly's Basic Education Portfolio Committee. The crash tragically claimed the life of one of the four vehicle occupants. The name of the deceased will not be released by authorities until the family of the deceased is informed.

I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family that has lost a loved one so senselessly on our roads. Any death on our roads is one death too many.

I should also like to wish those that have been injured (in both the vehicle and the minibus taxi that the vehicle collided with) and are receiving medical attention a speedy recovery.

Our Provincial Traffic Services will assist the South Africa Police Services (SAPS) in investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

Issued by: Western Cape Transport and Public Works