2 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Stolen Livestock Recovered and Suspects Nabbed

Yesterday, Impendle Stock Theft Unit conducted an intelligence operation searching for stolen livestock in their policing area. They proceeded to Impendle area where they arrested two suspects aged 19 and 20 and recovered 14 stolen cattle. Suspects were charged for stock theft and are appearing today at Impendle Magistrates' Court. The recovered livestock were handed back to the lawful owner after he positively identified his livestock with the assistance of the brand mark.

On 19 July 2017 at about 14:00, herd of cattle were grazing at their grazing field at a farm in Boston area when 20 cattle were stolen. A case of stock theft was opened at Boston police station for investigation. Thorough investigation by Impendle STU members led to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of 14 of the stolen cattle. The remaining cattle are still sought as the investigation is continuing.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the investigating officers on their determination in recovering the stolen livestock and arresting the suspects. "Stock Theft Units will continue with similar operations to ensure that stock thieves are apprehended and prosecuted. We urge all livestock owners to make sure that they brand their livestock for easy identification and must always remember that by not doing so, they are contravening the Animal Identification Act," he said.

