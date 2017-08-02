press release

Minister Motshekga conveys condolences to members of Basic Education Portfolio Committee members involved in fatal car accident

The Minister of Basic Education, Mrs Angie Motshekga is devastated by the news that members of the Basic Education Portfolio Committee were involved in a fatal car accident.

The MP's were traveling together to conduct school oversight visits in the Paarl area near Cape Town this morning, and on route they were involved in a crash where their vehicle overturned killing one MP and leaving three others seriously injured.

The Minister has expressed her shock and sadness at the passing of the MP whom she knows well and has worked with in Parliament for a number of years. The name of the MP cannot be released until the family has been informed; however, the Minister sends her deepest condolences to the family at this time as they deal with this untimely and tragic loss.

She also wishes those in hospital a speedy recovery and will be monitoring their progress closely. Minister Motshekga and Deputy Minister Surty have an excellent working relationship with all members of the Portfolio Committee who have shown their commitment and dedication for the important work they do by always holding the Department to account.

"It is going to be a very difficult time for all members as they morn this loss and recover from this tragedy and the thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Department of Basic Education are with those Members during this time," said Motshekga.

The Portfolio Committee was travelling with a team from the DBE who formed part of the oversight delegation which started its work in the Western Cape on Monday and was due to complete their programme on Friday. The have all been accounted for.

Issued by: Department of Basic Education