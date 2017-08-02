South Africa: Gauteng Government On Free Sanitary Towels for All Girl Children in Gauteng Public Schools

press release

Free sanitary towels for all girl children in Gauteng Public Schools

Gauteng Provincial Government in partnership with civil society, NGOs and the business community, launched the "empower a girl to lead" campaign at the Aurora High School in Zola, Soweto on Tuesday.

The purpose of the campaign is to address the plight of the girl child and young women which includes, but not limited to: teenage pregnancy, increased HIV infection rate, gender based violence, inequality and human trafficking.

"This year we have decided not to focus on women in general, but rather highlight and address the plight of girls and young women.

"Although a lot of progress has been made in addressing challenges faced by girls and young women in our province, we still have a long way to go in bridging the inequality gap between girls and boys as boys are treated differently from girls in schools it's even worse at home," said Makhura.

The learners were also afforded an opportunity to engage Premier Makhura on issues that they hold close to their heart.

"Since the government is giving us free food, free condoms, why can't government give us free sanitary towels to prevent absenteeism from Girls during their menstruation cycle?" Asked Mathabo Dladla a learner at the school.

To which Premier Makhura responded:" To all the young girls that come from poor families that cannot afford a very basic sanitary pads, I have good news for you, the Gauteng province is working together with its partners in ensuring that in the next 2 years starting from now, all girls will have access to free sanitary pads in all public schools in Gauteng".

He also added that 50% of the bursaries awarded to Grade 12 learners who have demonstrated capability and talent will be awarded to girls.

Issued by: Gauteng Provincial Government