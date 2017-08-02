Liberia: EPA, USAID Scrutinize Concessionaires Compliance to Environmental Laws

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia in collaboration with USAID-Liberia Accountability and Voice Initiative (LAVI) is expected to commence a three day stakeholders' dialogue on Natural Resource Management (NRM).

The stakeholders' dialogue is expected to start Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at the Golden Key Hotel in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

According to a release, the stakeholders' dialogue would also afford participants share lessons learned from compliance monitoring on environmental laws and corporate social responsibilities of concessions.

Compliance monitoring on environmental laws and corporate social responsibilities of concessions were conducted in Bong, Bomi, Cape Mount, and Sinoe counties.

Forums held under the theme "dialogue on the management of our natural resources" were organized to ascertain compliance of concessions to environmental permit conditions and corporate social responsibilities.

Participants at the three day event are also expected to be trained in stakeholders' roles and responsibilities in sustainable Natural Resource Management.

They would at the end of the forum develop action plan to ensure collaborative participation in Natural Resource Management sustainability.

EPA is government regulatory agency with the statutory mandate to establish a monitor, coordinate and supervise the sustainable management of the environment in partnership with regulated Ministries and organizations and in a close and responsive relationship with the people of Liberia