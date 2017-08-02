Liberia: Cummings Launches Presidential Campaign in Hometown, Harper

The formal launch of the political campaign of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) in Harper, Maryland County by standard bearer Alexander B. Cummings have revived the hopes of Marylanders since the death of President William V. S. Tubman in 1971. Reports say Marylanders from all walks of life are excited about the ANC's 70-day campaign, bringing back memories of the 'good old days.' Thousands of Marylanders are expected to attend the occasion.

The ANC partisans who are already in Maryland County told reporters in Harper that there will be a "huge three-day program" from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6.

A release said the ANC will on Friday, August 4, formally open its "campaign shop" in Harper, the county capital, and other parts of the county for membership and handing out campaign materials.

"We've got an important 15 and a half weeks. We've got great candidates in Cummings and Sulunteh and we're going to put up a real fight here," said Aisha Dukule, an ANC spokesperson.

On Saturday, August 5, there will be a parade through the principal streets in Harper, which will climax with an endorsement program and the formal launch of the ANC's campaign.

On Sunday, the campaign trail will be intensified in all of the administrative and electoral districts.

"After the Maryland County launch, we go to the remaining 14 counties," Dukule said.

Third on the Ballot

Mr. Cummings, meanwhile, has said the ANC would be third on the ballot. Over the years, he has urged Liberians to vote for the ANC for change and a better Liberia. He enumerated what he would do to develop Liberia: On job creation, Cummings said he believes that when the majority of the population is unemployed, there is likely to be a continued security risk in the country because economic hardships may subject the citizens to all sorts of evil motives and ideologies: armed robberies, heightened crimes, health epidemics; On agriculture, Mr. Cummings argues that "we need to feed ourselves... to avoid being dependent on other nations."

He has expressed deep concern about the high illiteracy rate in Liberia and contends that if Liberia must be transformed, its citizens should also be transformed intellectually and ideologically.

Change is Better

The ANC was endorsed in District # 5, Margibi County on Sunday, where the party's vice standard bearer Jeremiah C. Sulunteh told hundreds of citizens that an ANC government will bring better change to improve the lives of the people.

Ambassador Sulunteh, whose mother hails from Wong in Gibi District, Margibi County assured Margibians that he will work along with Mr. Cummings to make sure that the sons and daughters of the county will further their education after graduating from various high schools in the county.

The ANC vice standard bearer pledged better healthcare delivery, infrastructural development, and road connectivity, among others, as priorities.

Campaign Retreat

The ANC held a one day campaign retreat at a resort to review and finalize discussions and preparations for the party's plans and strategies for the presidential and legislative elections campaign. "The retreat is an opportunity for party stalwarts, the campaign team, and candidates to have an appreciation of the party's path to victory," chairman Lafayette O. Gould said, to shouts of joy and battle cries from the various groupings of the party, including youth, women, auxiliaries, and representative candidates.

"We are excited about the retreat because it is increasing acquaintance building, consolidating relationships, and enhancing the team spirit for a one round victory," stated Atty. Yarfar Baikpeh, national chairman of the ANC 2017 campaign team.

On behalf of the representative candidates, candidate Traffina of Grand Bassa County thanked Mr. Cummings for his financial support and also thanked the partisans for the confidence reposed in them as their candidates for the respective districts. "You can count on us for the numbers, we will be there campaigning for ourselves and for the presidential ticket; together, we will win the elections," she concluded. Mr. Watson Yeanue from Nimba County stated with confidence that the election is already won and inauguration is certain for January 2018.

Addressing the delegates, Mr. Cummings responded to issues of logistics and sent the crowd wild with the announcement of new vehicles, motorbikes and a helicopter. "Liberia deserves better. Real change is coming, and I am determined to be that change that the Liberian people can trust," he said.