Liberia: WAEC Results Out - Grand Kru, Cape Mount, Maryland Performed Poorly

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) senior high school results released yesterday by the Monrovia National Office indicates that students who sat the exams in Grand Kru, Cape Mount, and Maryland counties performed poorly, with half of them not making a passing mark.

The exam's summary report on a county by county level revealed that out of the 709 candidates from Maryland, 140 passed, while 10 students passed out of the 157 candidates from Grand Cape Mount County and only two passed out of the 71 candidates from Grand Kru County.

As for River Cess County, according to the statistics released, only 14 candidates made a successful pass out of 42 candidates. Gbarpolu County registered 67 candidates, but only 15 passed and out of River Gee County's 134 candidates, only 17 passed.

The head of WAEC Monrovia national office, Dale G. Gbotoe, said of the 554 schools that registered nationwide, 108 made 100 percent passing marks. The schools, he said, are located in Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Lofa and Margibi counties.

WAEC has graded this year's results as the 'best' in the past two years, with an average success rate of 57.99 percent, which constitutes 17,981 students. "This means that out of the 31,009 candidates that took the exam, 12,138 of them did not make a pass. They represent 39.14 percent," Gbotoe said.

"While the results from some counties are not good, on an average level, it is a positive one. If you look at the results from 2014, we were not able to record a 50% passing rate. But, this year things changed with 57.99%, which is a very good and welcoming news," Mr. Gbotoe told reporters yesterday at his Congo Town office.

He explained further that out of the 31,009 candidates that sat the exam, 14,442 were females, while males constituted 16,567.

"Out of the number of female candidates, 8,284 (57.4%) made a pass, while 5,746 failed. This means WAEC experienced an increase in the passing rate of female students, which had not happened in the last two years," he said.

"As for the males 9,697 (42%) passed, while 6,392 miserably failed. This also means an increase in the number of students that passed this year as compared to results from the last two years," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gbotoe has announced that his office has withheld results for 826 candidates from five senior high schools for their school's indebtedness to the office.

Also, results for 66 candidates were suspended due to alleged examination malpractices that included three candidates who were reportedly caught with mobile phones in the examination hall; 34 with foreign materials, one student impersonator, and 28 who were suspected of being involved in 'irregular activities' during the administration of the exam.

WAEC said two schools from Grand Gedeh County did not submit grades for 56 candidates, which means the students will not have results, although they sat the exam.

"This year, no candidates achieved division one, but 17,965 students comprising of 9,691 males and 8,274 females attained division three.

Marklyn W. Wingbah, of Carver Mission School, was graded the best performer in the 2017 WAEC national exams.

"However, 16 candidates representing 6 males and 10 females are in division two. Although we don't have division one students, Marklyn W. Wingbah of the Carver Mission is recorded in our book as the best performing candidate."

In the junior high section, Gbotoe said out of a total of 39,199, representing 98.23% that took the test, 25,008 passed, representing 63.80 percent; and 14,175 were unsuccessful, which constitutes 36.16%.

"16 candidates' results are being withheld for examination malpractices. Darius Nyuntee Gbaa emerged as the best candidate for the junior high school," he said.

Gbotoe added that 20,469 males took the exam and 13,350 made a pass, while 18,730 females sat for the test and 11,658 passed.

"7,109 males and 7066 females all failed. All in all, the results for the junior high school is also good," Mr. Gbotoe said.