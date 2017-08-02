Liberia: Supreme Court 'Besieged'

A group of supporters of rejected representative aspirant Abu Kamara on Tuesday besieged the Temple of Justice demanding the participation of their candidate in the upcoming elections or else there will be no voting in their district.

Emmanuel Karmo, spokesperson of the protesters, told reporters that they will continue their peaceful protest until Kamara is allowed to contest the elections.

Karmo said after being denied by the Supreme Court, Kamara resigned his position at the Ministry of Post & Telecommunications and paid the requisite fine to the National Elections Commission for being in violation of the Code of Conduct. He argued that Kamara is not the only person to have violated the Code of Conduct.

Karmo said in its recent ruling, the Supreme Court admitted that Liberty Party Vice Standard Bearer Harrison Karnwea violated the Code of Conduct but requested NEC to fine him rather than barring him from the process.

He warned that if Kamara is not allowed to contest the pending elections, they will ensure that there will be no election held in District#15 of Montserrado County.