Liberia: A Clean Campaign Is What We Need

editorial

Political Campaign For the pending presidential and legislative elections has officially opened, but there are fears that tension coupled with character assassination, might interfere in the process. Already, supporters of some political parties have embarked on tearing posters of other parties for unknown reasons.

Some Liberians Have taken to the airwaves on talk shows to insult and tarnish the reputation of candidates, who they do not support. Candidates (presidential and representative) are also bent on spewing invectives and propagating lies against their opponents. This is totally unacceptable and wrong.

We Think That supporters and sympathizers of political parties and candidates should govern themselves accordingly and in keeping with electoral guidelines so that the campaign can be peaceful and clean. Character assassination, insults and negative comments that have the tendency to disrupt the elections must be avoided during these elections.

It Is Our expectation that the Liberian media especially radio talk show hosts, will put in place mechanisms that prevent callers from using invectives on political parties and candidates. Additionally, the onus is also at the feet of candidates and/or standard bearers to control their partisans, supporters and sympathizers from 'dirty politics' during this electoral period.

It Does Not benefit anyone if these elections are interrupted only because some partisans of another party decide to do so. We implore the Liberia National Police (LNP) to ensure that nobody disrupts the campaign least to say the October 2017 elections.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) must also insist that political parties and independent candidates submit their schedules for campaign activities, a copy, which must also be sent to the LNP as a way of avoiding two or more parties campaigning in the same vicinity. We believe if this is done, there will be a smooth and peaceful campaign.

A Clean Political campaign is the best way to achieve peaceful democratic elections in October. Liberians need a clean campaign and not one that is characterized with insults and lies. A clean campaign is what we need because it will show a clear signal that the elections will be peaceful.