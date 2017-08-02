Liberia: NEC Clears Lebanese Descent for District #7 Seat Featured

Monday July 31, 2017, the headquarters of the National Elections Commission was a scene of attraction where several electoral cases were heard and judgments were rendered.

Among them was a notable case involving Montserrado County District #7 Representative Candidate Abdallah M. Housseini and some residents of the district under the banner 'Concerned Residents'.

The Concerned Residents had filed a complaint to NEC against the candidate questioning his nationality. According to them, Housseini is a Lebanese national who has no document to prove that he is a Liberian.

During the first hearing, the defendant told NEC hearing officers even though it is true that his father is a Lebanese, but his mother is a Liberian from the Kpelleh tribe who hailed from Bong County and as a child of his parents, he decided to choose Liberia as his nationality through the court.

But the plaintiffs argued that the respondent has no document to prove his nationality, thus prompting the hearing officers to ask for the applicable documents.

At the second hearing on Monday, Abdallah M. Housseini presented every required document including his mother's passport to prove his nationality as a Liberian national to convince NEC.

The Concerned Residents responded that the documents presented by the representative candidate are fake and should not be taken serious. The hearing officers told the appellants that they have no claim against the representative hopeful, thus declaring the defendant fit to contest.

Responding to the ruling, Mr. Abdallah M. Housseini said that his victory is a win for the district, and it is time for everyone to support him in clinching victory come October.

"My opponents know I am the next representative of District #7, Montserrado County. They don't know how to track me down. I am vying for this seat because I believe I am fit to represent my people", he said.

According to him, this is not the first time the issue of his nationality has been questioned. "When I was contesting for President for AMEU Student Council leadership, this same thing came out, and I proved to them that I am a Liberian and again at the Law school, similar thing came out which I passed through. This is not strange to me".

Over the last five years, Housseini has used his personal foundation, Abdallah Foundation, to extend helping hand to many individuals and institutions.

He has been there for the disables, the AFL widows, student community, old folks, homes that gutted by fires, as well as provided safe drinking waters for indigent communities.