2 August 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Director General of GTTI Is New Capa Representative in the Gambia

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Board of Governors, Management and Staff of the Gambia Technical Training Institute (GTTI) is pleased to announce the appointment of the Director General, Mrs Jahou S. Faal as an Executive Board Member of The Commonwealth Association of Technical Universities and Polytechnics in Africa (CAPA) and the Country Representative in The Gambia.

The appointment was endorsed by the Executive Committee at the recently concluded Inaugural Board Meeting and Investiture Ceremony of the new CAPA Executive Board held in Nairobi, Kenya which was attended by Mrs Faal.

CAPA is a Pan-African organization established in March 1977 following a resolution of the 7th Commonwealth Conference of Education Ministers that was held in Accra, Ghana. The Association's mandate is to provide a dynamic forum for the promotion of ideas and capacity building in technical and vocational education and training.

As Director General of GTTI since 2013, the accolade bestowed on Mrs Faal is a clear indication of her proven leadership abilities, her commitment and desire to promote technical and vocational education in The Gambia.

The appointment of Mrs Faal is coming at a time when the Gambia's higher and tertiary education is facing great transformation. We have no doubt that with her position in the CAPA Executive Board and as Country Representative of the Association, and Director General of GTTI, the Gambia stands to benefit immensely.

Mrs Faal will be responsible for the implementation of the resolutions and decisions made by the Executive Board and the General Conference on the Gambia.

We congratulate our Director General and wish her good luck on her appointment.

Gambia

EU Disburses D1.25 Billion to Govt

The European Union (EU) yesterday announced a new disbursement of D1.25 billion grant to The Gambia government as budget… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.