Gambia: Director General of GTTI Is New Capa Representative in the Gambia

The Board of Governors, Management and Staff of the Gambia Technical Training Institute (GTTI) is pleased to announce the appointment of the Director General, Mrs Jahou S. Faal as an Executive Board Member of The Commonwealth Association of Technical Universities and Polytechnics in Africa (CAPA) and the Country Representative in The Gambia.

The appointment was endorsed by the Executive Committee at the recently concluded Inaugural Board Meeting and Investiture Ceremony of the new CAPA Executive Board held in Nairobi, Kenya which was attended by Mrs Faal.

CAPA is a Pan-African organization established in March 1977 following a resolution of the 7th Commonwealth Conference of Education Ministers that was held in Accra, Ghana. The Association's mandate is to provide a dynamic forum for the promotion of ideas and capacity building in technical and vocational education and training.

As Director General of GTTI since 2013, the accolade bestowed on Mrs Faal is a clear indication of her proven leadership abilities, her commitment and desire to promote technical and vocational education in The Gambia.

The appointment of Mrs Faal is coming at a time when the Gambia's higher and tertiary education is facing great transformation. We have no doubt that with her position in the CAPA Executive Board and as Country Representative of the Association, and Director General of GTTI, the Gambia stands to benefit immensely.

Mrs Faal will be responsible for the implementation of the resolutions and decisions made by the Executive Board and the General Conference on the Gambia.

We congratulate our Director General and wish her good luck on her appointment.