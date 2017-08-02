2 August 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Court Awards Cost of D100, 000 to GRA

The Banjul High Court Monday awarded the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) one hundred thousand dalasis (D100, 000) as costs in their tax related case against the Daily Observer Company.

The plaintiffs' counsel, M. Bojang told the court that the defendants have been properly served but they failed to turn up.

The trial Judge, Justice Mahoney ruled that the defendants pay costs to the plaintiffs amounting to D100,000 for failing to appear in court for reasons not known to the court.

The Revenue Authority sued the Observer Company claiming D17,473,584.47 (seventeen million and four hundred and seventy three thousand, five hundred and eighty four dalasis and forty seven bututs) being the amount owed to the plaintiffs by the defendants due to tax.

In addition, they claim for corporate income tax, sales tax, value added tax and payroll tax from January 2007 to December 2016.

Further, they claim interest of 25% from January 2007 to December 2016 until the date of payment and finally also sued for costs.

