Gambia: Man Accused of Stealing D5, 000 Appears in Court

Papis Njie was yesterday arraigned before Magistrate Joof of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court charged with stealing.
He denied the charge and was granted court bail of D10, 000 with a Gambian surety who must deposit an ID card.
The charge sheet presented before the court read that on 24 June 2017, at Brikama Garage Serrekunda, in the Kanifing Municipality, he stole cash of D5, 000 and a mobile phone marked Nokia valued at D800. The total value of the items stolen was D5, 800, the property of one Nancy Jatta.
Hearing continues.