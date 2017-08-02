Gambia: RDB Extend Application for Coaching Role

Real de Banjul Football Club said they have extended the deadline for application of the club's vacant 'coach' position to 15 August 2017.

Following the expiry of Momodou Lamin Sey's contract at the end of last season the club have been inundated with applications from within and outside the country.

"Since we announced the departure of El Hadj Sey (end of his contract) our club secretary has received so many applications from local and foreign coaches for the vacant position," said club president William Abraham.

"We have decided as a club to extend the deadline to 15th August to give chance to any interested coaches to file in their applications for consideration," he added.

"The interested candidates can send in their applications via the club email address: info@realdebanjul.gm or to our secretariat at the Oasis Apartments along Bertil Harding Highway."

The president has also been speaking to www.realdebanjul.gm about their plans for the upcoming season following last season's third-place finish in the league.

"Our staff have been engaged in scouting trips to identify potential new additions to the squad before we kick off pre-season training in early September.

"As it is a norm in the club we will have some players transferred to bigger leagues around the world so there is need to bring new additions."

The team is expected to return for pre-season training first week of September for the first stage of its preparations before travelling to neighbouring Senegal for an invitational tournament.