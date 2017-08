Seaview FC have made a stunning start to the 2017 Sukuta nawettan season following their convincing 3-0 win over Monaco at the Dembadou Mini Stadium in Sukuta.

The victory has earned the hotel boys maximum three points and they are therefore hopeful of winning their remaining group matches to fancy their hopes of reaching the second round.

Monaco will be expecting to bounce back after losing to Seaview 3-0 to boost their chances of reaching the second round in the Sukuta summer biggest gala.