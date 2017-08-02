Gambia: Access Bank Launches New Product

Access Bank Gambia Ltd has officially launched a new product called Yorkka sa am am promo (meaning SAVE TODAY TAKE TOMORROW).

The launching of the product provides opportunity for customers of the bank to reap more dividends for their savings culture through a raffle draw, which can also be of benefit to people who become new customers of the bank.

"In furtherance of our business goals and objectives, we have designed a business promotion plan titled YORKA SA AM AM (SAVE TODAY TAKE TOMORROW) scheduled to run from August 1st to December 2017," the bank said in a statement sent yesterday to The Point.

"It is a comprehensive project aimed at increasing our Savings and Current Accounts," it added.

The project implementation plan includes mass marketing (market storm) by our staff to public and private institutions like Government ministries, agencies and parastatals, markets, educational institutions, etc.

The campaign focuses on promoting a bouquet of products and services, including Mobile Banking, VISA/Verve cards and Reactivation of Dormant Accounts.

There are prizes to be won during the End of Year Mega Raffle draw to be held in early 2018.

Qualified customers will be able to access loan financing from the bank, cash rewards, IPAD, scholarship, mobile phones, flash drives, framing tools, branded canopy market stalls, fertilizers bags, farming tools, airtime coupon, NAWEC tools, fuel coupons and many more.

Speaking in an interview with The Point on Monday at the launching ground at Access Bank head office, Abisatou Manneh, the Lead Corporate Communication officer, said the promotion will be running for six months and by the end of it all, there will be a raffle draw, whose prizes include scholarships, farming tools, mobile phones and other valuable items.

She said the project is out to increase mass awareness of the bank's products and services; promote banking and savings culture among the people of The Gambia; promote the Central Bank of The Gambia's (CBG) laudable objective of financial literacy and inclusion; improve standard of living of winners of the prizes on offer; provide easy and convenient access to banking products and services for The Gambia public; promote general prosperity by providing financial support to enable eligible customers take advantage of business opportunities through credit finance.

She said although it was launched internally a couple of days ago, they will be going externally to reach out to the public.

She added that the promotion will continue to different sectors and areas such as marketplaces to get as much customers as possible to open their accounts with Access Bank to save money for themselves and for their kids.

"Really what we are trying to do is to get Gambians aware about the banking system as well as to know how value the banking system is; basically that is what the promotion is all about," she said.

Ms Manneh called on the general public to join or open accounts with the bank as there are many things they can benefit from by doing so.

"Saving is quite good for the Gambian people," she said, adding that people can go to all Access Bank's branches in Banjul, Brusubi, Latrikunda, and Serrekunda to open accounts and benefit from the promo.

"We will also be going to marketplaces to meet women so that they can also benefit from this raffle draw," she said, adding: "So far we have a branch in Barra with a total of six branches right now and we have one here - the head office at Kairaba Avenue."

She said: "The promotion has already started in Barra so if you open an account in Barra you will be part of the promotion because we have the verve card and the visa card and when you open an account with us, you will be automatically added to our prizes.

"We have just reduced the cost of the verve cards and visa cards - which is very good. The visa cards now will be D750 and the verve card will be D350.00."

She continued: "We are reducing quite a bit to help our customers because our customers tell us what they want. We are here for our customers."

Ms Manneh recalled the accolades and awards of Access Bank over the recent years for its excellent products and service to the banking world.

Access Bank is winner of the 2013 African Banker of the Year Awards; winner of the 2011 Business in Community (BITC) Big Tick Awards; winner of the 2011 FT/IFC Sustainable Bank of the Year Awards, and winner of the 2010 Most Active GTFP Issuing Bank in Africa.