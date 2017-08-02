Gambia: Alleged Defilement Case Set for Judgment

The Basse High Court presided over by Justice Simon A. Abi on Friday 28 July 2017, adjourned the criminal matter involving a Muhammed Darboe to October for judgment.

The accused person is standing trial on two counts of defilement and attempted suicide.

The particulars of offence on count one stated that the accused between January and June 2014 at Janjanbureh in the Central River Region, had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 13-year-old girl.

The particulars of offence on count two disclosed that the accused on 12 June 2014, at Tiyang Sita Village in the Central River Region, attempted to kill himself by drinking acid.

The prosecution called several witnesses to prove the charge against the accused and tendered several exhibits and the accused testified as a lone witness in his defence.

In her evidence, the victim disclosed that the accused met her in her room in the night whilst her elder sister had travelled to Tabanani village and requested to have sex with her.

She then explained how the accused lured her into doing the act.

The wife of the accused testified that she observed that the victim was pregnant and when she asked the victim, she told her that she was impregnated by the accused.

She further testified that she confronted the accused on the issue and he admitted impregnating the victim.

Musa Bah, a police officer stated that he arrested the accused whilst he was attempting to kill himself by drinking acid.

The witness disclosed that he recorded the cautionary and voluntary statements of the accused and they were tendered in evidence and marked as exhibits.

Sherrifo F.S. Fatty, a dentist at Bansang Hospital stated that he conducted examination to determine the age of the victim and prepared a report to that effect which was also tendered and admitted in evidence.

The accused, in his defence, blamed Satan for committing the alleged crime and that all he could do was to take his own life.