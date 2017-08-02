Gambia: Trust Bank Opens New State - of-the-Art Branch in Brikama

After almost two years of waiting, Trust Bank Ltd has finally given the people of Brikama what they have been waiting for.

At 08:00am on the 31st July 2017, the new and fully functional Brikama branch was officially opened to the general public.

Hundreds of customers thronged the new building for their normal banking services.

The customers, who were delighted at the banking facilities, convenience and the spacious banking hall, said they were elated by the ambiance, easy access, security and the prompt and speedy services offered by Trust Bank.

The Managing Director of the Bank- Mr Ibrahima Salla, who addressed the staff and customers at a low key ceremony to mark the beginning of operation at the new branch, said:

"The bank is pursuing aggressive programmes to consolidate our status as the leading bank in the country. The new branch is to provide a more congenial and convenient environment for both staff and customers.

"The new state-of-the-art facility which is the largest Trust Bank branch was influenced by the increase in customer base, the fast rate of development and the need for improved facilities for the people of Brikama.

"Together, we have worked in partnership and we have remained focused on building a strong branch based on the principles of loyalty and trust.

"For Trust Bank, this is a special facility in a special place and we are here to celebrate an impressive success for Trust Bank Ltd and the people of Brikama."

On her part, the Deputy Managing Director - Mrs Njillan Senghore-Njie, expressed delight and appreciation to the entire staff of the branch for ensuring a smooth relocation to the new branch and to the customers for their patience.

Both Mr Salla and Mrs Njie took some time to interact with some of the customers at the entrance of the bank.