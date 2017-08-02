Gambia: IGP Kinteh Embarks On Nationwide Familiarization Tour

The new Inspector General of Police on Tuesday 27 July 2017 started a nationwide familiarization tour.

The tour is aimed at visiting officers and offices under his purview and also to meet regional and local community leaders.

The IGP was accompanied by a high-powered delegation from the police headquarters, which comprises Police Chief of Operation, Alhagie Modou Gaye, Commissioner Police Intervention Unit, Omar Darboe, Deputy Commissioner Police Finance, Ousman Cham, Commissioner Police Engineering Unit, Lang Fofana and other senior cadre of the force.

During the tour, IGP Kinteh and delegation visited almost each and every Police post, checkpoint, station and barrack as well as paid a courtesy call on the regional Governors of North Bank Region, Alhagie Ebrima K. Dampha, Central River Region, Mr Sulayman Barry, Upper River Region, Mrs Fatou Jammeh Touray, and Lower River Region, Mrs Fanta Bojang Samateh Manneh and district chiefs, Alkalis and members of the community.

In his opening remarks, the Chief of Police Operation, Alhagie Momodou Gaye, on behalf of the IGP, DIG and the entire senior management of the Gambia Police Force, expressed gratitude to the regional police commands, Governors, Chiefs, Alkalos and the entire communities of the regions for the warm welcome accorded to the IGP and the touring delegation.

According to Chief of Operation Gaye, the IGP is embarking on this tour because after his appointment by His Excellency the President of the Republic of the Gambia, Adama Barrow, it is incumbent on the new appointee as tradition and constitution requires for him/her to embark on a nationwide familiarization tour in the regions and units under his purview. For that reason, IGP Kinteh is prompted to embark on a nationwide tour so as to have a firsthand knowledge of the successes and constraints affecting the Police and the community with regard to issues of security concern.

COP further reminded police officers to work hard in the interest of the nation and always follow the due processes of the police procedures and the code of conduct.

According to him, gone are the days when members of the police are seen as masters, that henceforth, the police must realize that they are accountable to the communities they serve.

He also warned members of the Police Force to always maintain high sense of discipline at all time since discipline is the bedrock of a standard police force.

The Governor of North Bank Region, Alhagie Ebrima K. Dampha who also doubles as the chairperson of the regional joint security task force, said the IGP's tour is very timely and welcoming, therefore commended him and his delegation for the foresight.

According to Governor Dampha, the police is doing a great job in curbing crimes and criminal activities but stressed the need for collaborative efforts for the national police to be strengthened in terms of resources and equipment.

He said this is so because the police are given much bigger responsibilities that include internal security and other missions outside the country.

The Governor attested that his region is prone to armed robbery attacks and cross border criminal activities such as cattle rustling, shop breaking to name a few and those doing such crimes are armed, therefore, one does not expect unarmed police officers to attack and arrest armed robbers. These, according to him, have rendered the work of the police difficult.

The governor urges the IGP to also look into the accommodation and mobility constrains faced by the police in doing their work.

Similar sentiments were re-echoed by all other governors, Chiefs, Alikalos and members of the communities in the regions.

For his part, the new Inspector General of Police, Landing Kinteh thanked everyone who has in one way or the other contributed in making the tour a possibility.

He commended the regional police and administrators for the warm welcome.

IGP Kinteh stressed the need for a collaboration and full participation of all to see to it that The Gambia has a very highly professional, dedicated and motivated police force that can meet the demands of her people and match international standards.

According to Kinteh, it is so disheartening to see the deploring conditions of the majority of police stations and the difficult condition police officers are living, especially those in the provinces.

He also promised to do his best to better the conditions of the men and officers working under him.

According to him, the Gambia Police Force under his leadership has taken some proactive measures by setting up a Think Tank at the police headquarters; that is task to look into issues making police work very difficult and come up with a strategic plan document that will move the GPF to international Standards.

The Think Tank, which comprises expertise from the police, is assigned to embark on a nationwide tour of the country, so as to get the input of each and every police officer and also seek the opinion of the communities they are serving.

The IGP also promised to address the issue of road traffic accident, which has become a big concern for every Gambian.

According to him, plans are already on the way to have a lasting solution to that, thus, sometimes two weeks back, he visited the Mobile Traffic Unit to have a frantic discussion with them.

In the area of discipline, IGP Kinteh stressed the need for a highly discipline force, thus plans are under way to strengthen the Complaint and Discipline Unit and decentralize it to the regions.

According to IG Kinteh this will serve as a watchdog office that will monitor the unlawful activities of some police officers and regulate them. It will also make the police to be accountable to the communities they serve.

The IGP also promised to empower the regional police commissioners, officer commanding, station officers so on and will have little or no interference from the police headquarters so that they can have the authority to enforce and maintain discipline at the highest level.

Furthermore, the new IGP promised to improve the general welfare of the members of the police force, such as bringing back credit facilities from banks the police use to enjoy during the first Republic, and to improve the general wellbeing of his men.

He reminded the officers that since there are no much funds from the central government to support the police 100%, his office has already started working closely with international donor and partners to support the Gambia Police Force to achieve her development aspirations to reach international standards.

Finally, IGP Kinteh urged the police and the general public to strengthen a closer collaboration in the spirit of community policing, so that all hands will be on deck to prevent and quell suspected crimes, since national security should be the business of all.

The tour, which is expected to continue in the Kombos on Tuesday 8 August 2017, was chaired by the Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Foday Conta, who also emphasized discipline within the police force, which he said is the bedrock of the Gambia Police Force.