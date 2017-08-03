3 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe and 'Despicable Me' - Porn, Pirated Movies Posted On Zanu-PF Website

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Website screenshot
The Zanu-PF website, August 3 2017.

President Robert Mugabe's ruling Zanu-PF party had its website hacked and pirated movies and pornographic pictures posted on it, reports say.

The hack on Tuesday appears to have gone undetected for some time, according to news and blogging website Techzim.

Pirated animated movies like Despicable Me 3 and Cars 3 were loaded under the Zanu-PF website's publication section, and pornographic pictures were also posted.

Specific attack?

The website was eventually taken down on Tuesday evening and repaired. By Wednesday afternoon, most of its features were back up and running.

"It's hard to determine if the website was specifically targeted or if it was just attacked by bots crawling the internet for websites with security weaknesses," Techzim said in one of its updates on the incident.

The Zimbabwe government says it wants a Cyber Crime and Computer Bill passed into law before elections in 2018.

'Our people are being abused'

Critics say the bill contains lots of vague sections, which could be used to clamp down on freedom of expression, especially on social media where criticism of Mugabe's government and party is robust. But the bill's proponents, including IT Minister Supa Mandiwanzira, believe it will reduce hacking and cyber-bullying.

"Our people are being abused," he said in June. "They are vulnerable and we need to protect them."

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

Mbeki, Mugabe in Talks Amid Succession Controversy

Former president Thabo Mbeki reportedly held "private talks" with Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, 93, after he flew… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.