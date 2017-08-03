Photo: Website screenshot

The Beloftebos inquiry page.

A wedding venue in the Western Cape near Stanford has refused to allow a same sex couple to marry on their premises, apparently because they only host heterosexual weddings.

Capetonian Alex Thorne, a 29-year-old marketing manager and her girlfriend, Alex Lu have been planning to get married in 2019. One of the venues they had considered was Beloftebos wedding venue.

"They (Beloftebos wedding venue) has an inquiry form, which asks for information about the bride and groom which, in retrospect was a red flag. They also ask you to tell them a bit about yourself, so I did and mentioned that I was in a same-sex relationship," said Thorne.

"I then received an email telling me that they were unfortunately 'unable to host the wedding', with no explanation given.

"I emailed back to ask if there was a problem with the dates, and they replied that it was not the dates. They have a 'policy' to only host heterosexual weddings."

The email thread, which News24 has seen, shows that the owner of the wedding venue was the person who responded to Thorne.

Thorne said she has had no further correspondence with the wedding venue since receiving the email about the venue's "policy".

Thorne said she was shocked and appalled by the response.

"I'm pretty sure that they're violating the Bill of Rights."

Several attempts to get comment from Beloftebos proved unsuccessful.

Source: News24