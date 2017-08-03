Nigeria: Over 250,000 Guests Expected At 2017 Felabration Festival - Yeni Kuti

Yeni Kuti, daughter of the late legendary musician, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, says no fewer than 250,000 guests will grace this year's Felabration festival.

Yeni said at a press briefing on Wednesday at the Kalakuta Museum in Lagos that the guests were expected from all over the world.

The briefing took place on a day that marked the 20th anniversary of the death of the late Afro-beat maestro on Aug. 2, 1997.

Felabration is an annual music festival conceived in 1998 by Yeni in memory and celebration of her father.

It incorporates musical performances, Fela Debates, Symposium, Secondary Schools Debate and the Felabration Carnival.

"All is now set for the 2017 edition of Felabration, the annual festival to commemorate the life of activist and Afrobeat founder, Fela Kuti.

"Presently, we are expecting no less than 250,000 guests all over the world," she said.

Yeni said that the festival proper would run for one week, beginning from Monday, Oct. 9 till Sunday, Oct. 15, which is Fela's birthday.

According to her, Fela turned some social, economic and political ills which affected Nigeria and Africa into chart-busting songs, which many listeners deemed prophetic.

She said that already, an art and painting competition was flagged off on April 1 and participants had until June 30, 2017 to submit their works.