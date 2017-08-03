2 August 2017

Nigeria: Why All Nigeria Leaders After Me Were Unable to Improve Power Generation - Obasanjo

Photo: Wikipedia
Former president Olusegun Obasanjo.
By Gabriel Olawale

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has highlighted some of the reasons why all Nigeria leaders after his administration were unable to increase power generation capacity from where he left it 10 years ago.

Speaking at the book launch in Lagos titled, 'Making Africa Work', which he co-author with Director of Brenthurst Foundation, Dr. Greg Mills; President of NEWSEUM, Dr. Jeffrey Herbst and Major General (rtd), Dickie Davis, Obasanjo said that lack of good leadership, continuity in governance and financial constrain responsible for the diminishing status of power generation in the country.

Obasanjo explained that during his administration, they came up with an agenda called 'NEEDS' which is National Economic Empowerment Strategy.

"The idea is that we would have something that will lead us in every aspect of governance and we make Federal, States and Local governments buy into it.

"When we were planning it, we went round the country sample people's opinion and consult traditional leaders. The incoming administration after us was not left out in it and during my administration we implement the first phase of NEEDS and it was supposed to be continuity.

"But to my surprise, the administration that succeeded our tenure which campaign on the basis of continuity fail us.

"When they assume office, the first statement they make on energy was that in four years they will generate 30,000 megawatts of electricity. That time the highest we generate was 4,000 megawatts.

"I was shocked, in four years how will they do it? I quickly send someone to educate him because as at that time we are in the process of generating 10,000 megawatts.

"It is regrettable that the administration that succeeded us did not even generate up to 3,750 megawatts that we were able to generate before we left.

