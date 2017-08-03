2 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Yoruba Better Off in Nigeria - Northern Chair

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim

Kano — The Yoruba communities in the North and Abuja, yesterday, dissociated themselves from the agitation for the creation of Oduduwa Republic.

The Acting President General of Yoruba Communities in the 19 Northern states and Abuja, Dr. Pat Jimoh Aiyelangbe, made their position known in Kano while responding to a recent publication credited to Yoruba Liberation Command (YOLICOM), calling for Oduduwa Republic.

Dr Aiyelangbe said as an acting president of Yoruba communities in the North, he had never discussed anything about Yoruba secession with anybody.

He said, "Our president general died recently and before he passed on he never discussed anything like that with me or any principal officer of our association. So, as far as Yoruba communities are concerned here in the North, we are not behind the agitation for Oduduwa Republic.

"The agitators should rule us out of it; we have not had any discussion with anybody about Yoruba secession and therefore we are not supporting it," he said.

The leader said Yoruba communities were better off in Nigeria and would continue to work for its unity and progress.

"You know, when a young man is looking for money, he will use any opportunity that comes his way. But even at that one has to look for a better way to earn money. To be honest with you, the agitators of Oduduwa Republic are looking for nothing but money," he said.

He urged Yoruba communities in northern Nigeria to remain calm and respect their host communities, assuring that the leadership would do everything possible to resolve the matter amicably.

Nigeria

Lagos Will Become Africa's Third Largest Economy Before I Die - Obasanjo

A former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Wednesday, said Lagos will become Africa's third largest economy in a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.