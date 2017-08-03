The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) will be extended from Ghana to Cote d' Ivoire.

It said this is part of the Federal Government West African energy integration policy.

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, made this disclosure yesterday while receiving a delegation from Cote d'Ivoire at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

Represented by the Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, Saidu Mohammed, the GMD stated that the extension of WAGP to Cote d'Ivoire would facilitate easy transmission of gas within the West African sub-region.

Baru expressed readiness of the NNPC to develop capacity of the delegation, adding that the NNPC was aware of the long history of refining in Cote d' Ivoire.

Deputy Director, Production, of Ministry of Petroleum, Cote d' Ivoire, Mr Patrick Marshal, said the visit was to learn from Nigeria some of its best practices in personnel management, exploration and production in the oil and gas industry.

Highpoint of the visit was a technical session on the mode of operations of the NNPC in the petroleum sector.