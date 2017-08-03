Rwanda: Habineza Hails Security Organs, Media as He Concludes Campaign

Frank Habineza has hailed security organs for facilitating him to hold smooth campaigns, saying he was optimistic he would win the poll.

The Democratic Green Party of Rwanda presidential candidate said this as he held his last campaign rally in Nyarugenge District yesterday.

He also said that all media outlets, including public broadcaster Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA), fairly reported about his campaign rallies.

"We are grateful to security organs, including the Police; they have been with us and ensured we were safe. The media also worked with us wherever we took our campaign," he said, also hailing his party members as "real supporters."

"Despite the bad start where some local leaders blocked us from campaigning it went well after officials at the national level intervened and other rallies went smoothly."

Habineza said he was optimistic he would win the election with at least 65 per cent and promised positive changes under his government.

"I will win the election given the love Rwandans have showed me throughout my campaign," he said.

More pledges

He said that, once elected president tomorrow, he will ensure that street vendors in Kigali, just like others across the country, are supported.

"We will introduce a cooperative bank that brings together all coops so that small and medium traders work with them to develop; for big traders, I will introduce an imports and exports bank for them to easily get loans," he said.

He said once elected president, he will ensure the country is safe and all Rwandans live in harmony.

"If we win this election, we will not ban used clothes as not everyone is able to buy expensive new ones," Habineza said, stressing that his system of leadership would be bottom-up.

He urged the city dwellers to vote for him so that all his pledges are implemented for the country to grow faster. He also promised to issue permanent land titles, help teachers, security personnel as well as health workers get a better pay and live better lives given their crucial role in national development.

Rwandans in Diaspora casting their votes today, while citizens in the country will vote tomorrow from 7am to 3pm.