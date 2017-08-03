3 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Philippe Mpayimana - My Campaign Was Incident-Free

By James Habimana

Independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana hailed the state of Rwanda's security during his last rally of the 2017 presidential campaigns in Remera Sector, Gasabo District, yesterday.

Mpayimana, who lived in France prior to the beginning of the campaigns, said he is grateful the campaigns have come to a close without any security threat to him or any member of his campaign team.

The 47-year-old spent his last day of the campaigns riding around Kigali on top of his Land Cruiser as he greeted city dwellers en route to Amahoro National Stadium where he held his final rally.

"During my stay in Rwanda, I noticed that there is enough security, urbanisation and good leadership all the way from grassroots," Mpayimana, who was accompanied by his wife, said.

"When I had just started the campaigns, some leaders were not cooperative but as time went on, we built a good working relationship with them."

Mpayimana told The New Times he expects to win the 2017 presidential elections by over 50 per cent.

Rwandans in the Diaspora vote today while citizens inside the country will make their choices tomorrow.

The other candidates are incumbent, Paul Kagame, of RPF-Inkotanyi, and Frank Habineza from Green Party.

