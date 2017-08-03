Rwandans in Uganda Ready to Cast Their Vote

The Rwandan High Commission in Uganda has finalised preparations for thousands of nationals to exercise their civic right to vote for the next president.

Rwandans living out of the country cast their vote today and the citizens in the country tomorrow.

Officials at the high commission are expecting over 7,000 voters from different parts of Uganda to turn up today to cast their vote at the embassy in Kampala.

When The New Times visited the polling station at the high commission, yesterday, it was a beehive of activity as tents were being erected for voters.

Leaders of the Rwandan community in Uganda working hand-in-hand with high commission staff were holding last minute meetings to ensure the exercise moves on smoothly.

"We are set for tomorrow. The final list of voters and electoral materials are already here with us. We will ensure every eligible Rwandan voter is given an opportunity to participate in the exercise," said Frank Mugambage, Rwanda's High Commissioner to Uganda.

Mugambage said Rwandans with legal documents, like national identity cards, who will be in Uganda today for official or business reasons and were registered by the National Electoral Commission, will be eligible to vote.

"We will start the process as early as 7am. Nobody will be denied a chance to vote," he told reporters.

Frank Rusanganwa, an elderly member of the Rwandan community in Uganda, called on community members to turn up in big numbers and fully exercise their constitutional right by voting for the candidate of their choice.

"In Uganda, we have a team of volunteers that will help in the election exercise," Mugambage said.

The Kampala High Commission is also accredited to South Sudan and will be supervising the election process there and, according to Mugambage, the electoral materials had already reached Juba.

"We have sent an official to oversee the exercise with the help of the Rwandan community there," he said.

According to Mugambage, there are over 7,000 voters expected to vote from Uganda while in South Sudan, there are 1,200 voters.

Over 6.8 million registered voters are expected to vote in elections that will cost Rwf6.2 billion. At least 54 per cent of voters are female.

The number of voters has increased from 5.1 million, with nearly 1.7 million being new voters.