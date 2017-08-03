3 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwandans in Uganda Ready to Cast Their Vote

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The New Times
A voter exercises his constitutional right (file photo).
By Gashegu Muramira

The Rwandan High Commission in Uganda has finalised preparations for thousands of nationals to exercise their civic right to vote for the next president.

Rwandans living out of the country cast their vote today and the citizens in the country tomorrow.

Officials at the high commission are expecting over 7,000 voters from different parts of Uganda to turn up today to cast their vote at the embassy in Kampala.

When The New Times visited the polling station at the high commission, yesterday, it was a beehive of activity as tents were being erected for voters.

Leaders of the Rwandan community in Uganda working hand-in-hand with high commission staff were holding last minute meetings to ensure the exercise moves on smoothly.

"We are set for tomorrow. The final list of voters and electoral materials are already here with us. We will ensure every eligible Rwandan voter is given an opportunity to participate in the exercise," said Frank Mugambage, Rwanda's High Commissioner to Uganda.

More on This

Mugambage said Rwandans with legal documents, like national identity cards, who will be in Uganda today for official or business reasons and were registered by the National Electoral Commission, will be eligible to vote.

"We will start the process as early as 7am. Nobody will be denied a chance to vote," he told reporters.

Frank Rusanganwa, an elderly member of the Rwandan community in Uganda, called on community members to turn up in big numbers and fully exercise their constitutional right by voting for the candidate of their choice.

"In Uganda, we have a team of volunteers that will help in the election exercise," Mugambage said.

The Kampala High Commission is also accredited to South Sudan and will be supervising the election process there and, according to Mugambage, the electoral materials had already reached Juba.

"We have sent an official to oversee the exercise with the help of the Rwandan community there," he said.

According to Mugambage, there are over 7,000 voters expected to vote from Uganda while in South Sudan, there are 1,200 voters.

Over 6.8 million registered voters are expected to vote in elections that will cost Rwf6.2 billion. At least 54 per cent of voters are female.

The number of voters has increased from 5.1 million, with nearly 1.7 million being new voters.

More on This

I Expect More Votes From Diaspora - Mpayimana

Independent presidential candidate Philippe Mpayimana is confident that Rwandans living abroad will vote for him more… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.