Malawi: Miss Malawi Ireland Bullied On Facebook, Organisers Say Unacceptable to Call Beauty Queen 'Ugly'

Organisers of Miss Malawi Ireland have expressed concern with brutal and cruel criticism the winner of the contest Grace Dehora Phiri, 20 and her runners up have been receiving on Facebook.

Dehora Phiri, a nursing student, was crowned Miss Malawi Ireland last Saturday after judges who included Sheira Tobie Banda of Face of Malawi UK , were convinced with her confidence, charm and brains.

Yamikani Chikaoneka, 22 was named a first runner up while Shayna Irfan Shariff , 22 came the second runner up. They are all accounting students in Dublin.

But the trio has been subjected to jibes on Facebook with others calling them "ugly" even "aliens" and other disparaging names.

But the organisers said they will turn the jibes into self-confidence, accusing the "cruel bullies" of being insensitive.

"A beauty pageant or beauty contest is a competition that has traditionally focused on judging and ranking the physical attributes of the contestants, although some contests have evolved to also incorporate personality traits, intelligence, talent, and answers to judges' questions as judged criteria," Grace Mserembo, one of the organisers said.

She condemned the "awful bullying" of the contestants as retrogressive development.

Organiser of Miss Malawi UK, Kondwani Bowoyeke Munthali defended the Miss Malawi Ireland winners, saying he sees nothing wrong with the crowned queen and the runners up.

"Am not surprised by the hate and the negativity that is coming out from our people,that's who we are. In a contest like this,you work with what is in front of you, there is a set criteria that the judges look at on the day, in my competition I give the judges free reign and whoever performs the best on the day gets the crown," Bowoyeke posted on his Facebook page.

"I applaud these young women for having the courage and guts to take part in the pageant, it's my prayer that the negativity surrounding this outcome doesn't discourage future participation from other brave and courageous young ladies," he added.

Miss Malawi Ireland queen kept her reaction close to the chest, saying she could not dignify all the crass remarks with a comment.

Facebook users have been trending with status and comments on the female contestants but there was no criticism on Mr Malawi Ireland contest for men.