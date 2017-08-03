Photo: Daily Monitor

Former Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic

Kampala — As Micho Sredojevic officially terminated his contract with Cranes on Saturday, there was a strong belief that the Serbian coach's head had been turned by an offer from South African giants Orlando Pirates.

This was despite the coach stating that a non payment of wages had forced his decision to end his four year relationship with the Cranes. The coach gave further credence to the initial theory by hinting his next job would be in charge of a club rather than a national team as reports in South Africa continued of an offer at Orlando Pirates.

Yesterday those reports gained further momentum following the resignation of Orlando Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret .

The Swede took over in February from caretaker boss Augusto Palacios after Muhsin Ertugral quit the team in November.

Jonevret was unable to improve the Soweto giants' fortunes as they finished 11th in the past season and failing to finish inside the top eight for the first time since 1996.

If appointed, Micho who boasts of a strong relationship with Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza will be in his second stint at the club, 11 years after he first took the reins in 2006 before being fired after just 23 games.